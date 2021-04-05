Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Trading Up 2.2%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 29,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 36,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

About Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

