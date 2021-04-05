Akropolis 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $57.25 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $198.49 million and approximately $57.25 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00054200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00670597 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00073755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029516 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

AKRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,709,327,981 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

