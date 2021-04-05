Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.90

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 16919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKZOY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

