Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Shares Down 0.9%

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Shares of Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) were down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.42 and last traded at C$9.47. Approximately 4,591,753 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 1,421,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 17.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22.

Alacer Gold Company Profile (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

