Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $113,489.28 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $436,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.32. 333,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alarm.com by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

