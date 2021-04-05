Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $113,489.28 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 5th, Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $436,950.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.32. 333,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $108.67.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.57.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alarm.com by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
See Also: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.