Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM opened at $87.53 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

