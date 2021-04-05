Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after buying an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.32. 6,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $73.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $171,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,406.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

