Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Decreased by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.52. The stock had a trading volume of 133,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,971,842. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

