Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Research Coverage Started at CICC Research

CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BABA. Truist lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.00.

BABA opened at $224.36 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $185.41 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $607.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.90 and a 200-day moving average of $262.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

