Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $407.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $421.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BABA. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.00.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $224.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.48. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $185.41 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $607.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

