Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATD.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of ATD.B stock traded down C$0.24 on Wednesday, reaching C$40.99. 215,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,960. The stock has a market cap of C$44.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.31. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$33.05 and a 1-year high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

