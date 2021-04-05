Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.38 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $773,911,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.74. 178,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,623,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.37 and a 200 day moving average of $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $94.52 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $342.61 billion, a PE ratio of -118.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.