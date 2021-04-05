Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $852,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.64.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.88. 24,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,943. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $91.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

