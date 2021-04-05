Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 21.3% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $486.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.56 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.48 and a 200 day moving average of $420.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

