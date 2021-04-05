Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 21.3% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $486.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.56 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.48 and a 200 day moving average of $420.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.