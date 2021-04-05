Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.22

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 77578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALIZY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Allianz alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter.

Allianz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.