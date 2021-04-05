Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $62.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,191.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,216. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,059.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,795.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,125.00 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.