Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,432 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGNR. EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,236,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the third quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of NYSE:DGNR opened at $10.24 on Monday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

