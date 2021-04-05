Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 19,578 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,395 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,657 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 901,646 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $47.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

