Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 11,755 Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Nevro stock opened at $141.92 on Monday. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $82.96 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.32.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

