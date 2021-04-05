Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 50,190 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $4,556,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $5,330,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,973,000.

MASS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.58.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

