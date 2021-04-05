Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 93,681 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

