Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,257 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after buying an additional 748,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,609,000 after buying an additional 463,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,992,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

NYSE:DHI opened at $91.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $91.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

