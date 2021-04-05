Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,257 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after buying an additional 748,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,609,000 after buying an additional 463,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,992,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

NYSE:DHI opened at $91.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $91.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

