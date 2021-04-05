Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,161.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,169.88. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

