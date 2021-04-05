AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $53.56

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.56, but opened at $52.29. AMC Networks shares last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 6,654 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Macquarie lowered AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.93.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
In other AMC Networks news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $572,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,658 over the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.