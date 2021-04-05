AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $53.56

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.56, but opened at $52.29. AMC Networks shares last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 6,654 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Macquarie lowered AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $572,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,658 over the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

