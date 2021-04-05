American Bank Incorporated Declares None Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.
Shares of American Bank stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. American Bank has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
About American Bank
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.