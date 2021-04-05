American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock opened at $144.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day moving average is $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,510,000 after buying an additional 377,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.