American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $152.70 Average PT from Brokerages

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $151.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.94. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

