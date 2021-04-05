Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Lowered to $212.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $212.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.27.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $235.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.72. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

