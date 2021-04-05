Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $121,239.24 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 29,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $121,239.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,854,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,911.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amesite stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86. Amesite Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Amesite as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

