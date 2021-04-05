Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $121,239.24 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 29,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $121,239.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,854,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,911.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Amesite stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86. Amesite Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $9.06.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Amesite Company Profile
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
