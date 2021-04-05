Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $48.15 on Monday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

