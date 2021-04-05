Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,049 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of QTS Realty Trust worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,935,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.88 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

