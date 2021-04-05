Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,615 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $927,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 30,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

