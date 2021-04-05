Analysts Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.40 Million

Analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to announce $142.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $159.00 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $179.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $691.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.20 million to $841.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $701.11 million, with estimates ranging from $587.30 million to $780.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

In other news, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,788.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $146,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,062.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MESA stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. 17,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $494.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

