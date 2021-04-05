Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.98). Natera posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.99. 690,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,526. Natera has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $127.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,606 shares of company stock worth $14,877,213. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Natera by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after acquiring an additional 359,181 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,343,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

