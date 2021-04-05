Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.98). Natera posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.99. 690,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,526. Natera has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $127.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,606 shares of company stock worth $14,877,213. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Natera by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after acquiring an additional 359,181 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,343,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit