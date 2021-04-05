Analysts Anticipate Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,350%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

STL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

NYSE STL opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 127.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 92.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 458,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.