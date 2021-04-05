Analysts Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce $88.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.30 million. American Public Education posted sales of $74.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $394.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $477.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $471.60 million, with estimates ranging from $367.10 million to $672.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

APEI stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,352. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 474,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 73,959 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after buying an additional 53,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

