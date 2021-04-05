Analysts Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.15 Million

Analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to post $60.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.42 million and the highest is $60.72 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $66.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.60 million to $259.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $268.12 million, with estimates ranging from $257.38 million to $273.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

BNFT stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.24. 256,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,294. The company has a market cap of $462.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.