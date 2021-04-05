Analysts Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Million

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report sales of $6.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $5.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $24.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDIT. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Earnings History and Estimates for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

