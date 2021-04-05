Analysts Set Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Target Price at GBX 278.17

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 278.17 ($3.63).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 5,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £16,239.84 ($21,217.45). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 37,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £102,941.80 ($134,494.12). Insiders sold a total of 54,769 shares of company stock worth $15,063,734 over the last 90 days.

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 288.60 ($3.77) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 181.10 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 283.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 265.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

