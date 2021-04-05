Analyzing carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Match Group and carsales.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 carsales.com 0 1 2 0 2.67

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $145.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.64%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than carsales.com.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and carsales.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% carsales.com N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and carsales.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.07 $431.13 million $4.53 31.49 carsales.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than carsales.com.

Summary

Match Group beats carsales.com on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services. It also provides display advertising services, such as placing advertisements on carsales network websites for corporate customers comprising automotive manufacturers/importers, and finance and insurance companies. In addition, this segment holds investments in tyresales.com.au, an online tyre advertisement website that allows consumers to transact and purchase tyres; and RedBook Inspect, which provides inspection services published online as part of classified advertisements. The Data, Research and Services segment offers software, analysis, research and reporting, valuation, and website development and hosting services, as well as photography services. The Latin America segment is involved in the provision of online automotive classifieds and media advertising services. The Asia segment provides online automotive classifieds, media advertising, and automotive data services. carsales.com Ltd was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

