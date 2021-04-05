Analyzing Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) & Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY)

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Park Hotels & Resorts and Extended Stay America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 3 7 5 0 2.13 Extended Stay America 0 3 1 0 2.25

Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $14.55, suggesting a potential downside of 33.32%. Extended Stay America has a consensus price target of $17.90, suggesting a potential downside of 9.18%. Given Extended Stay America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Extended Stay America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.84 billion 1.81 $306.00 million $2.88 7.58 Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.96 $69.67 million $0.95 20.75

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extended Stay America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts -71.01% -19.63% -9.89% Extended Stay America -2.88% 5.61% 1.51%

Volatility & Risk

Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

