Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95,534 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 440,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 251,203 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

