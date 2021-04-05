Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $7.08 Average PT from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,511,605. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

