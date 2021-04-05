Anthony J. Wood Sells 45,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,026. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.50 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,842 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

