AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.03. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPF. Stephens began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 81,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,296. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.87. AppFolio has a one year low of $89.63 and a one year high of $186.59.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.