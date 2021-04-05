Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

