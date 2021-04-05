Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Sell Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.03.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.00 on Thursday. Apple has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,745,000 after acquiring an additional 516,655 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Apple by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,261,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $377,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in Apple by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 455,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,770,000 after acquiring an additional 329,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.