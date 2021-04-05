Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Sell Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.03.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.00 on Thursday. Apple has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,745,000 after acquiring an additional 516,655 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Apple by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,261,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $377,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in Apple by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 455,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,770,000 after acquiring an additional 329,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Analyst Recommendations for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit