Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $1.29. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:RKDA remained flat at $$2.74 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,758. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.