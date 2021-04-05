Ardor Price Reaches $0.43 (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $427.40 million and approximately $44.37 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00055294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.13 or 0.00286440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027809 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.