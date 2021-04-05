Ark Price Hits $2.80 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Ark has a market capitalization of $359.69 million and $26.48 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00004718 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000687 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 156,423,280 coins and its circulating supply is 128,302,383 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.